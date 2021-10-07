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Canada Then vs Canada Now
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124 views • October 07, 2021
Many peoples contributions helped me try to express the dire situation world wide that we are currently in....and Canada is sinking fast!
Ministers order of Saskatchewan
https://yl9wj1huk5pejen62zybt2w8-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/MO-Sep-13.pdf
Bill 89
https://www.ola.org/en/legislative-business/bills/parliament-41/session-2/bill-89
Bill C-75
https://www.justice.gc.ca/eng/rp-pr/csj-sjc/jsp-sjp/c75/p3.html
Ministers order of Saskatchewan
https://yl9wj1huk5pejen62zybt2w8-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/MO-Sep-13.pdf
Bill 89
https://www.ola.org/en/legislative-business/bills/parliament-41/session-2/bill-89
Bill C-75
https://www.justice.gc.ca/eng/rp-pr/csj-sjc/jsp-sjp/c75/p3.html
Keywords
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