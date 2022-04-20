© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sped Up Digital Mountain Art. Am I the 'next Bob Ross'? You decide!
Follow
0
Share
Report
38 views • April 20, 2022
Mountain Mouse Mat Merch:
https://www.zazzle.co.uk/mountain_mouse_mat-144254930599197483
Be sure to put requests in the comments, and if you enjoyed the video, be sure to like and share with others so they can enjoy it too!
Now with binaurally recorded bird sounds (wear earphones to enjoy the 3D sound experience!)
Music is Luigi Boccherini's Minuet from freePD.com:
https://freepd.com/misc.php
https://www.zazzle.co.uk/mountain_mouse_mat-144254930599197483
Be sure to put requests in the comments, and if you enjoyed the video, be sure to like and share with others so they can enjoy it too!
Now with binaurally recorded bird sounds (wear earphones to enjoy the 3D sound experience!)
Music is Luigi Boccherini's Minuet from freePD.com:
https://freepd.com/misc.php
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.