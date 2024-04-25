👀 Have You Seen Me❓





I was held in a trafficking house in the Sonora Desert.



8 other children came with me and several women.



The smugglers made us take pictures while separating the women from us and dressing them in camouflage clothing to be trafficked around Border Patrol.



I am one of the brave children who was not crying in the photos like the others. The smugglers only required one picture from me because I am brave!



Please let Veterans On Patrol know immediately if you see me. They will always be looking for me and my scared friends who were held in this filthy house.



✉️ [email protected]



Pray for my safety and have faith in God using VOP to find me! ❤️



#VOPNews

#WFTFMinistry

#VeteransOnPatrol

#StopChildTrafficking

#UntilEveryChildIsFound

