Col Doug Macgregor: Ukraine Russia War - Where Has Trump Gone?

The speaker sharply criticizes Donald Trump’s effectiveness and credibility regarding the Russia-Ukraine war. He argues that:

Trump promised to end the war quickly but failed to develop or execute a real strategy.

His influence is undermined by his inability to control his own administration or U.S. foreign policy.

Despite claiming to support normalization with Russia, none of his efforts have yielded results.

Bureaucratic resistance and entrenched political forces (including allies of Israel in Congress) limit his impact.

Unlike decisive leaders like Eisenhower, Trump lacks clarity, consistency, and resolve.

The speaker emphasizes that:

The war is escalating dangerously, with Russia likely preparing a major offensive aimed at removing the Zelensky government.

Russia sees negotiations only as a tool for achieving total victory, not compromise.

Medvedev’s recent comments reflect Russia’s intent to retaliate decisively and reject any partial peace.

The West, including NATO leaders like Mark Rutte, continues to talk as if Ukraine is winning, possibly fueling further conflict.

There is real risk that the U.S. or NATO might escalate the war through air support, which could lead to direct war with Russia—and possibly even China.

The speaker urges Trump, or any U.S. leader, to clearly state that America will not intervene militarily, which Trump has not done.

In short: Trump is portrayed as powerless and incoherent, the U.S. policy is aimless, and Russia may soon escalate to end the war on its terms—raising risks of a much broader conflict.

