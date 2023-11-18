Biden Kisses China's Ass! Where's Owen Shroyer! Internet Takeover Here!

RealNewsChannel.com

First Alex Jones breaks down the traitorous actions of Americans bowing to Chinese Dictator Xi Jinping in San Francisco. Next Norm Pattis of https://pattislawfirm.com/ joins The Alex Jones Show to give the update that no one knows where Owen Shroyer is after disappearing into a federal corrections facility in Louisiana. Then Internet Takeover Is Here! Then The Libs Go Full Retard For Osama Bin Laden. Then Directed Energy Weapons Confirmed in Antarctica!

Extended Report;

https://www.realnewschannel.com/biden-kisses-chinas-ass-wheres-owen-shroyer-internet-takeover-here/

Source Link; https://freeworldnews.tv/

Please Like and Share This Page. Thanks

Get Storable Foods Now!; https://bit.ly/3gGxrmD

PROTECT FREE SPEECH! Owen Shroyer is in the legal fight of his life and a battle for his First Amendment right to freedom of speech. You can support his emergency legal defense in this ongoing battle right here. Owen has always been grateful for the love and support he continues to receive, and promises he will not let you down in our continued effort for a better future. IF IT CAN HAPPEN TO HIM IT CAN HAPPEN TO YOU! https://www.givesendgo.com/defendowen

AFFIRMATION GENERATION

MUST SEE DOCUMENTARY! SYNOPSIS:

"Detransitioners Michelle, Laura, Cat, David, Joel and Abel tell the stories of their gender distress, transgender medicalization, and subsequent detransition. Without diagnostic clarity or mental health evaluations, their doctors quickly affirmed them as “transgender,” and mindlessly ushered them along the path of medical transition. (The “gender-affirming care” is the only treatment recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics.) These young people were harmed irrevocably by the doctors they trusted. AFFIRMATION GENERATION demonstrates how the “one-size-fits-all” medicalization – the “gender-affirming care” – has failed these patients."

https://affirmationgenerationmovie.com/

Home School your Kids in a Christian Environment: https://zionacademy.com/

Learn hoe to be good citizen as the Bible tells us; https://biblicalcivics.com/flashpoint-offer-a

https://www.patriotacademy.com/

GET A VACCINE EXEMPTION LETTER: https://www.twc.health/products/medical-exemption?ref=2a-PHSIZGsDPj7

ATTENTION PARENTS: How to Opt Out of Rogue Sex Ed in Schools; https://www.greatschoolsinitiative.org/

SAVE NEXT NEWS NETWORK: https://www.paypal.com/donate?campaign_id=DFCYXRNRJUMDY

Support the Infowar! https://www.infowarsstore.com

shortcreekdreamcenter.org

https://thegatewaypunditstore.com/

https://store.100percentfedup.com/

https://brillouinenergy.com/

Support Natural News: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

https://www.flytees.biz/

Support Ron Paul Institute: http://ronpaulinstitute.org/support/

https://wearechange.org/donate/

FOLLOW US!:

https://franksocial.com/profile/209287

https://truthsocial.com/@realnewschannel1776

https://tv.gab.com/channel/RealNewsChannel

Think / Speak Freely on @CloutHub https://clouthub.com/c/RealNewsChannel

Think / Speak Freely on @CloutHub https://clouthub.com/RealNewsChannel1776

https://odysee.com/@RealNewsChannel.com:7

https://realnewschannel.locals.com/

https://t.me/Webmaster1776

https://freetalk.app/Webmaster1776

https://www.gettr.com/user/realnewschannel

https://www.sovren.media/u/realnewschannel/

https://usa.life/RealNewsChannel

https://gab.com/RealNewsChannel

https://brighteon.social/@webmaster1776

Join Us at Brighteon Social: https://brighteon.social/invite/mPR8uhxZ

https://www.facebook.com/Real-News-Channel-135410972687/

https://twitter.com/RealNewsChannel

https://mewe.com/i/joeayers4

https://realnewschannel.tumblr.com/

https://www.reddit.com/user/webmaster1776

https://ugetube.com/@RealNewsChannel

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vhoknDzQEHsJ/

https://rumble.com/c/c-403567

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/webmaster1776

https://spreely.com/webmaster1776

https://www.minds.com/realnewschannel/

Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.