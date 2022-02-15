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AD0LF TRUDEAU REACTS TO CANADIAN TRUCKERS (MIRRORED)
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1385 views • February 15, 2022
AD0LF TRUDEAU REACTS TO CANADIAN TRUCKERS (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel MEME THE LEFT at:-
https://youtu.be/2OyczQW07Rk
## TO SHOUT ME A BEER - https://www.paypal.me/memetheleft
## RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/memetheleft
## BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/memetheleft/
## TWITTER: https://twitter.com/memetheleft
Music by: https://incompetech.com/
Artist: Kevin MacLeod
Title: Oppressive gloom
Mirrored from You Tube channel MEME THE LEFT at:-
https://youtu.be/2OyczQW07Rk
## TO SHOUT ME A BEER - https://www.paypal.me/memetheleft
## RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/memetheleft
## BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/memetheleft/
## TWITTER: https://twitter.com/memetheleft
Music by: https://incompetech.com/
Artist: Kevin MacLeod
Title: Oppressive gloom
Keywords
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