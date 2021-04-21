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The Truth About The Syrian Refugee Controversy
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3132/the-truth-about-the-syrian-refugee-controversy
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3132-the-truth-about-the-syrian-refugee-controversy
On the heels of the Paris Terrorist Attack and new ISIS threats against the United States, the American people are beginning to ask questions about the intake of Syrian refugees.
The United States is currently taking in 10,000 Syrian refugees and President Barack Obama has commented about taking in 100,000 refugees total (not just from Syria) in each of the next two years.
The Governors of 31 U.S. States are refusing to take any additional refugees from Syria – and others are demanding additional information on the efficacy of any screening procedures.
On November 19th, the U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation requiring new screening of Middle Eastern refugees. President Barack Obama threatened to veto the legislation, but the 289-137 vote - including 47 Democrats - is enough to override any veto attempt and these concerns cross party lines.
What is the Truth About The Syrian Refugee Controversy?
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/syrian-refugees
An Interview with Dr. Steven Camarota
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yjjSG705Inc
Dr. Steven Camarota serves as the Director of Research for the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS), a Washington, DC based research institute that examines the consequences of legal and illegal immigration on the United States. Find Dr. Camarota's work and research reports online at: http://cis.org
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3132-the-truth-about-the-syrian-refugee-controversy
On the heels of the Paris Terrorist Attack and new ISIS threats against the United States, the American people are beginning to ask questions about the intake of Syrian refugees.
The United States is currently taking in 10,000 Syrian refugees and President Barack Obama has commented about taking in 100,000 refugees total (not just from Syria) in each of the next two years.
The Governors of 31 U.S. States are refusing to take any additional refugees from Syria – and others are demanding additional information on the efficacy of any screening procedures.
On November 19th, the U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation requiring new screening of Middle Eastern refugees. President Barack Obama threatened to veto the legislation, but the 289-137 vote - including 47 Democrats - is enough to override any veto attempt and these concerns cross party lines.
What is the Truth About The Syrian Refugee Controversy?
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/syrian-refugees
An Interview with Dr. Steven Camarota
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yjjSG705Inc
Dr. Steven Camarota serves as the Director of Research for the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS), a Washington, DC based research institute that examines the consequences of legal and illegal immigration on the United States. Find Dr. Camarota's work and research reports online at: http://cis.org
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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