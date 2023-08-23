FLCCC - "There is a coming tsunami of mRNA medicines." [MIRROR]

FLCCC—Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance on X: "There is a coming tsunami of mRNA medicines." - Melissa J. Moore, Ph.D. Chief Scientific Officer, Moderna mRNA technology went into billions of human arms. What are the potential risks? Where is the informed consent? Learn more tonight from Dr. Brian Hooker and Dr. Michael
Upcoming: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_2CY5VGh7Rk6NeDPZOpzKyQ#/registration
https://twitter.com/Covid19Critical/status/1694430757501161801
FLCCC—Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance
August 23, 2023
