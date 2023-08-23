Create New Account
FLCCC - "There is a coming tsunami of mRNA medicines." [MIRROR]
TruthParadigm
Published 14 hours ago

FLCCC—Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance on X: "There is a coming tsunami of mRNA medicines." - Melissa J. Moore, Ph.D. Chief Scientific Officer, Moderna mRNA technology went into billions of human arms. What are the potential risks? Where is the informed consent? Learn more tonight from Dr. Brian Hooker and Dr. Michael 


Upcoming: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_2CY5VGh7Rk6NeDPZOpzKyQ#/registration


https://twitter.com/Covid19Critical/status/1694430757501161801

FLCCC—Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance

August 23, 2023



https://germs.truthparadigm.tv


https://germs.truthparadigm.news


https://threads.truthparadigm.news


https://resources.truthparadigm.net

vaccinesgermscovidmrnaflcccalliance

