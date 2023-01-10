Create New Account
Military Leader Chose The Country Over His Love Of the Army - Rob Maness
Published Yesterday |

Leadership is doing what is hard, not what is easy. Leadership is not focusing on self but always looking to take care of everyone else under your command and even those not when it is necessary. Leadership is not only understanding moral courage, but having it when the deck is stacked against you. Finally, leaders set the example for others to follow, even their superiors. My guest today is one of those leaders. He stands separate from American military officers like the ones currently the most senior in the US military. Brad Miller is a former 101st Airborne Division Battalion Commander, US Army LTCOL who gave up everything when said no to the military’s COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate.


Watch every episode here: https://redvoicemedia.com/rob


Former 101 Airborne Div Battalion Commander Brad Miller (UNCENSORED PREMIUM) - https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2023/01/former-101-airborne-div-battalion-commander-brad-miller-uncensored-premium-rob-maness-show/ref/22

