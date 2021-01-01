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Mark Finchem, The State Representative For Arizona’s 11Th District, Was Suspended From Twitter
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44 views • January 01, 2021
Mark Finchem, the State Representative for Arizona’s 11th District, was suspended from Twitter on Tuesday morning after he encouraged residents in the state to phone up the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors. The Board is currently fighting subpoenas from the Arizona State Senate’s Judiciary Committee that were handed out in order to perform a forensic audit of the Dominion voting machines and ballots in the county.
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