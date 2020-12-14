Huge! Michigan Judge Orders RELEASE Of Dominion Audit, Some Crucial Log Files Are MISSING

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Moments ago, Michigan state judge Kevin Elensheimer ordered the release of a redacted report on the results of an examination of the Dominion voting machines in Antrim County, Michigan.
The results had been shielded by a protective order, but this morning, Judge Elensheimer removed that order, clearing the way for the audit results to go public.
The Epoch Times' Ivan Pentchokov reports that crucial security and adjudication logs are missing from Dominion Voting Systems machines from Michigan’s Antrim County, according to a forensics report (pdf) released on Dec. 14 in compliance with a court order.
“Significantly, the computer system shows vote adjudication logs for prior years; but all adjudication log entries for the 2020 election cycle are missing. The adjudication process is the simplest way to manually manipulate votes. The lack of records prevents any form of audit accountability, and their conspicuous absence is extremely suspicious since the files exist for previous years using the same software,” the report, authored by Russell Ramsland, states.
“We must conclude that the 2020 election cycle records have been manually removed.”-
Learn More:
https://electionwiz.com/2020/12/14/breaking-michigan-judge-orders-release-of-audit-report-on-dominion-voting-machines/amp/
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/michigan-judge-allows-release-forensic-report-fraud-allegations-dominion-voting-machines
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