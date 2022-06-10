The Two Beasts of Revelation 13: the Truth About the Tulsa Mass Shooting!

WARNING!: brighteon.com is STILL CENCORING ME!...

IF YOU wanna see ALL the videos I share, you have to go to my Bitchute channel -> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ <- after brighteon's last 'update' some weeks ago, I can not anymore upload everything as I could before, maybe 3 out of 10 videos goes through and are being 'accepted' (another PSYOP, so much for brighteons 'Freedom Of Speech) - I send an email to their support (you can see and read it here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1422 and screenshot here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1423) but I never got an answer...

- Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!

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[07.06.2022] In this episode we will take a look at the mass shooting in Tulsa, Oklahoma. In doing so we will discover the satanic symbolism hidden in this event and its true purpose both in this physical world and the spiritual.





To watch the FULL video and gain access to all the other videos as well, purchase your subscription to:

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https://paypal.me/KijaniAmariak?local.





Beat Credit: APII

"LOST SOULS"





4,737 Views jun 7, 2022

KijaniAmariAK

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