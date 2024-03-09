Create New Account
In the Sumy region, intelligence officers discovered a concentration of Ukrainian Armed Forces militants in a forest area in the village of Basovka
Published Yesterday

In the Sumy region, intelligence officers discovered a concentration of Ukrainian Armed Forces militants in a forest area in the village of Basovka. There they equipped trenches, dugouts and installed equipment for launching FPV drones. The position did not last long and was soon destroyed by Russian artillery.

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

