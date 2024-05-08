SAVE ACT Press Conference - Rep. Chip Roy

🚨Rep. Roy announces the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act to protect U.S. elections. “The most fundamental thing you can do to destroy the rule of law and to destroy our republic is to undermine faith in elections.”
Rep. Chip Roy: “The rule of law is what attracts immigrants to want to come to the U.S, yet we’re undermining it every single day.”
