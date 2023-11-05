And We Know 11.4.2023 LT w/ Dr. Pete Chambers There is a Remnant A-Team serving the Nation/Border. Pray!

And We Know with LT and Pete Chambers





Nov 4, 2023





Lt. Col. Pete Chambers formed up with other truth tellers, he call, “The Remnant A-Team” to continue to serve the nation. Their mission is to set conditions for the WE THE PEOPLE to deny oppressive elements the freedom of movement and effectiveness. Then to develop courses of action that equip those affected to use tried and true techniques to shed the tyranny and oppression and build out an environment where liberty can abound based upon the Laws of Nature and natures God, secured by their State and United States' Constitutions. You don’t want to miss this.





Pete Chambers: https://drpetechambers.com/

—————————————

Protect your investments with And We Know

http://andweknow.com/gold

Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.

—————————————————————

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

—————————————————

*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5





*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591





➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/





➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/





➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16





Connect with us in the following ways:

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow





➜ ALL LINKS: https://linktr.ee/andweknow828





➜ LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow





📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u





➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/





Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3tovjy-11.4.23-lt-w-dr.-pete-chambers-there-is-a-remnant-a-team-serving-the-nation.html