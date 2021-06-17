White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0962 - The Aurora Chuck E Cheese Massacre - Interview w/juror

Dunlap, upset that he had been fired from the Aurora,CO Chuck E. Cheese, hid in the bathroom until after closing time, then emerged with a .25-caliber pistol. He snuck up behind Sylvia as she was cleaning the salad bar and shot her in the head. Ben was shot in his left eye as he was vacuuming. Colleen pleaded for her life and sunk to her knees, before being shot in the top of her head. Bobby, who had been having a cigarette outside, mistook the shots for firecrackers and went back inside to unload utensils from the dishwasher, before Dunlap shot him in the jaw, knocking him to the floor, where he played dead. Dunlap then made Margaret, the store manager, open the safe, shooting her in the ear after she did so, then shooting her a second time when he noticed she was still moving. The manager who fired Dunlap was not there at the time.