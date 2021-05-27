Vaxxed-ChineseSubs

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173 views • May 27, 2021
From
https://simplepama.blogspot.com/2017/04/blog-post_10.html
(有心人做的中文字幕版，是一個加拿大人自己用google translate和少少中文知識做的，他說想更多中國人看明白這類題材的紀錄片。)
https://simplepama.blogspot.com/2017/04/blog-post_10.html
(有心人做的中文字幕版，是一個加拿大人自己用google translate和少少中文知識做的，他說想更多中國人看明白這類題材的紀錄片。)
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