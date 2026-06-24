The Power of Cosmic Events, an interview with Randall Carlson

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How much influence do cosmic events have on the history of our solar system and planet? From comets and planetary impacts to solar activity, researchers continue exploring how events beyond Earth may shape environments in ways we are still trying to understand. These ideas raise fascinating questions about the connections between astronomy, geology, and long-term planetary change. Watch the latest interview for more context and discover why the role of cosmic events remains such a compelling topic of discussion.
#SpaceScience #EarthHistory #Astronomy #ScienceDiscussion #CosmicEvents
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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