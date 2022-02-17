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Where are the ΕLITES taking US? Jay Dyer Interview: Technocracy's plans to ΕNSLΑVΕ us
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153 views • February 17, 2022
MIRRORED from Dana Ashlie
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uySu7ggriwU
Where exactly are the elites planning to take us? They have been bragging about it for…centuries? Millenia? Here we put together many of the pieces with the help of Jay Dyer, in this fantastic interview on the role of AI ,Technocracy, predictive programming and more.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uySu7ggriwU
Where exactly are the elites planning to take us? They have been bragging about it for…centuries? Millenia? Here we put together many of the pieces with the help of Jay Dyer, in this fantastic interview on the role of AI ,Technocracy, predictive programming and more.
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