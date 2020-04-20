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Counterfeit Love
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6 views • April 20, 2020
If you like this video and want to see more like this, please check out our main YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGK3xwxFRFvYyXAtDBShlMQ.
Counterfeit Love" asks the question: what is the difference between true love and fake love? The video explores how it's easy to be nice when you're wealthy and comfortable... but is this genuine love? Or is it really just a mask for selfish gain? It also touches on how the Internet is helping to expose the lack of love in the world today, making communication between people difficult and impersonal. On a more positive side, the video reveals how the masks coming off help to show the corruption of man's heart and our need for God. Most importantly, it looks at the revolution of love needed before the return of Christ. What does true love look like? And what kind of love do you want?
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
"Orbit" by Josh Woodward. Free download: http://joshwoodward.com/
Counterfeit Love" asks the question: what is the difference between true love and fake love? The video explores how it's easy to be nice when you're wealthy and comfortable... but is this genuine love? Or is it really just a mask for selfish gain? It also touches on how the Internet is helping to expose the lack of love in the world today, making communication between people difficult and impersonal. On a more positive side, the video reveals how the masks coming off help to show the corruption of man's heart and our need for God. Most importantly, it looks at the revolution of love needed before the return of Christ. What does true love look like? And what kind of love do you want?
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
"Orbit" by Josh Woodward. Free download: http://joshwoodward.com/
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