THE PROPHETIC CHRONICLES NO.2 CLIP ON BINDING AND LOOSING Filmed on 3.13.21

The Holy Ghost desires to Teach us about BINDING AND LOOSING. THIS is a VERY IMPORTANT subject, when it comes to Spiritual Warfare. BINDING the devil and LOOSING OUR STUFF! Casting OUT his demons and imps, from our lives and our affairs and LOOSING our things from THEM, too! This would be OUR things like: our health, our prayer requests, The Blessing that YHVH said that He would give to us, our children and their lives, our marriages (whether already active or the VISION OF our Marriage),the Vision of a new job, OR a new home, New Ministry to attend, Elevation IN Ministry...whatever It is that The Holy Ghost hath REVEALED that He is going to give us. ALSO covered in this clip are THE BIBLICAL METHODS of casting out demons. THIS we will learn from Jesus, as we encounter Mark 9:29..."THIS kind"...This Ministry is used by The Holy Ghost to Teach & Preach The RAW & UNcut Truth of God's HOLY WORD...The Broadcasts shown here also appear on The Ministry's Television show in many areas. Please have your Bibles, Pens and papers, so that you may take notes for your private study time. You WON'T WANT to miss ANY of this...FOR PRAYER...PLEASE DIAL (475) 300-3850,24 hours...or leave your prayer request HERE:To share a Love Offering with The Ministry, pleaseuse our CASH APP at: $TheWordofGodTJCor find The Ministry by phone on CASH APP: (475) 300-3850OR share your Loving Support through PayPal at: paypal.me/TheWordofGodTJCFollow us on Twitter: @TheWordofGodTJCTo Request a FREE Copy of this Broadcast, and other FREE Teaching Resources, please click HERE,and follow Shipping & Handling Information:©copyright 2021 ©copyright 2022THE WORD OF GOD,THROUGH JESUS CHRIST,STREET & OUTREACH MINISTRY**++ALL RIGHTS RESERVED++(475)300-3850**Incorporated in CO,CT,IN,NC,SC,MS,TN,TX,WI**~PLEASE EXCUSE ANY AND ALL TYPOS THAT YOU SEE IN THIS DOCUMENT~