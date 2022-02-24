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THE PROPHETIC CHRONICLES NO.2 CLIP ON BINDING AND LOOSING Filmed on 3.13.21
CAVE WHERE PROPHETS DWELL TV
CAVE WHERE PROPHETS DWELL TV
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10 views • February 24, 2022
The Holy Ghost desires to Teach us about BINDING AND LOOSING. THIS is a VERY IMPORTANT subject, when it comes to Spiritual Warfare. BINDING the devil and LOOSING OUR STUFF! Casting OUT his demons and imps, from our lives and our affairs and LOOSING our things from THEM, too! This would be OUR things like: our health, our prayer requests, The Blessing that YHVH said that He would give to us, our children and their lives, our marriages (whether already active or the VISION OF our Marriage),the Vision of a new job, OR a new home, New Ministry to attend, Elevation IN Ministry...whatever It is that The Holy Ghost hath REVEALED that He is going to give us. ALSO covered in this clip are THE BIBLICAL METHODS of casting out demons. THIS we will learn from Jesus, as we encounter Mark 9:29..."THIS kind"...
This Ministry is used by The Holy Ghost to Teach & Preach The RAW & UNcut Truth of God's HOLY WORD...The Broadcasts shown here also appear on The Ministry's Television show in many areas. Please have your Bibles, Pens and papers, so that you may take notes for your private study time. You WON'T WANT to miss ANY of this...

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©copyright 2021 ©copyright 2022
THE WORD OF GOD,THROUGH JESUS CHRIST,
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++ALL RIGHTS RESERVED++

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the biblebible studyprayerteachingbinding and loosingthe word of god through jesus christ street outreach ministryapostle a e coleman jr
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