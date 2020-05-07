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Truth Is The Best Disinfectant - Plandemic Movie
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1136 views • May 07, 2020
This video is the prelude to the full feature documentary due out this summer. Unless big tech torpedos the release. This movie has been banned from nearly all platforms with the exception of Brighteon. Kudos to the patriots here at Brighteon! The truth shall set you free indeed! Spread this video to everyone and do it now.
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