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DISTURBING IMAGES: DR. JANE RUBY - WARNING: EXTREMELY GRAPHIC - STOP GETTING VACCINATED IMMEDIATELY - SHOCK IMAGES (MIRRORED)
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4745 views • March 03, 2022
DISTURBING IMAGES: DR. JANE RUBY - WARNING: EXTREMELY GRAPHIC - STOP GETTING VACCINATED IMMEDIATELY - SHOCK IMAGES (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel FalconsCAFE ~ Sharing is saving lives at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/527CJpbS8bCm/
Mirror. Source
Dr. Jane Ruby - WARNING: EXTREMELY GRAPHIC - Stop Getting Vaccinated IMMEDIATELY - SHOCK Images https://rumble.com/vw7u64-dr.-jane-ruby-warning-extremely-graphic-stop-getting-vaccinated-immediately.html | SixthSense channel https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sixthsense/
Quote: "Dr. Jane Ruby is a medical professional and pharmaceutical drug development expert with over 20 years' experience in regulatory processes for drug approval with the FDA and the EMA. She joined me to show us shock images and footage given to her by an Embalmer, who says that he has never seen anything like this coming out of bodies in his entire career. He advised he started seeing it at the time of the "vaccine" rollout. WARNING: This is extremely graphic footage, however Dr. Ruby emphasises the importance of the world seeing this, as not one more of these lethal injections should enter another human being. We also discuss VAIDS, Nanotech, transhumanism, and future potential bioweapons. To follow Dr. Jane Ruby on Telegram, click below: https://t.me/DrJaneRuby Tune in to the Dr. Jane Ruby show on Red Voice Media: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/category/dr-jane-ruby-show/ If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out to more people, you can donate via this link: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=48KZT6SYT2R44 Website: https://www.zeeemedia.com Regular Live News Broadcasts on my Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realmariazeee/?hl=en Uncensored on Telegram: https://t.me/zeeemedia "
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The cover up continues - Share this with all vaccinated, who have been lied to by their doctors https://is.gd/roU1Mw ~ Whistleblower: Hospitals killing for organs, "This is absolutely evil and a crime against humanity!" https://is.gd/NXRVVi
Lee Garrett court case, no case no answer, COVID cover up Nightingale Hospital / Vax centre, lies https://is.gd/R84Fim ~ They are chipping and tracking people with 5G so they can be attacked once they get the kill shot https://is.gd/h4OOsK ~ The 5G Vaccine Centre at Sunderland Nightingale Hospital - Court proceedings explained ~ Lee Garrett https://is.gd/Cl16sR
Covid Vaccine Scientific Proof Lethal https://www.saveusnow.org.uk/covid-vaccine-scientific-proof-lethal/ Source: Get this shared all over - Action time is now Here is the science link, the crime ref# is 6029679/21 https://is.gd/T6IPXn
Expert Report - Fifth Generation (5G) Directed Energy Radiation Emissions in the context of Nanometal-contaminated Vaccines that include Covid-19 with Graphite Ferrous Oxide Antennas - By Mark Steele https://is.gd/ICsxsU ~ This needs to go out to all who have been jabbed They need to start making those criminal complainst https://is.gd/EBY93K ~ Barrie Trower & Mark Steele on 5G (+8dB) https://is.gd/RPSH6z ~ Electromagnetic pulse causes man's death https://is.gd/MyknDx ~ 5G is a target acquiring weapon system - This is not for control but an extermination technology https://is.gd/mXXqXG ~ Microtechnology in Pfizer's vaccine https://is.gd/aemj3z ~ Complex Microtechnology in Pfizer vaccine vial https://is.gd/UkHa0Z ~ Facial recognition and direct energy weapons: Gearing up to take out the vaxxinated https://is.gd/wUAS44 saveusnow.org.uk ~ Gangstalker Wars: Security Industry Specialist Tells All https://is.gd/TReGEC ~ Gangstalker Wars: Details of Social Engineering Program Exposed https://is.gd/6EnI9r
Streetlight weaponization 5G LED toxic ecocide - Lots of people asking for this banned video https://is.gd/4aOte9 ~ Gateshead mass murder - 5G kill grid installed - sore eyes bleeding eyes nose etc. https://is.gd/u8lbvg saveusnow.org.uk
If you don't know what causes what they call a virus you will never know unless you read the science https://is.gd/auRSDr
Dr. David Martin | Exposing the coup d'etat & the plot to steal America https://is.gd/nXACYc ~ Live: Dr. David Martin explosive COVID analysis: Best of 2021 most viral moments and interviews! https://is.gd/FVl7Ad ~ DAVID E. MARTIN – Exposing Moderna; the Star of Plandemic: Indoctornation Reveals the Truth https://freedomplatform.tv/david-e-martin-exposing-moderna-the-star-of-plandemic-indoctrination-reveals-the-truth/ ~ Dr. David Martin speech at Wise Traditions Conference ~ November 5th 2021 https://is.gd/xRYJYo ~ Dr. David Martin: COVID treasonous acts ~ Published November 4th 2021 https://is.gd/cUQrBW ~ Google { david martin exposes names faces https://is.gd/FRBBSc }
COVID-19 test fraud, also carcinogenic https://is.gd/vVdwXh ~ The China-NHS lateral flow test, massive fraud, for those that lost work.. or murdered on COVID ward https://is.gd/7tpuF2
VAERS analysis reveals irrefutable data showing criminal collusion between vaccine companies https://is.gd/9vDrNf
Mirrored from Bitchute channel FalconsCAFE ~ Sharing is saving lives at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/527CJpbS8bCm/
Mirror. Source
Dr. Jane Ruby - WARNING: EXTREMELY GRAPHIC - Stop Getting Vaccinated IMMEDIATELY - SHOCK Images https://rumble.com/vw7u64-dr.-jane-ruby-warning-extremely-graphic-stop-getting-vaccinated-immediately.html | SixthSense channel https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sixthsense/
Quote: "Dr. Jane Ruby is a medical professional and pharmaceutical drug development expert with over 20 years' experience in regulatory processes for drug approval with the FDA and the EMA. She joined me to show us shock images and footage given to her by an Embalmer, who says that he has never seen anything like this coming out of bodies in his entire career. He advised he started seeing it at the time of the "vaccine" rollout. WARNING: This is extremely graphic footage, however Dr. Ruby emphasises the importance of the world seeing this, as not one more of these lethal injections should enter another human being. We also discuss VAIDS, Nanotech, transhumanism, and future potential bioweapons. To follow Dr. Jane Ruby on Telegram, click below: https://t.me/DrJaneRuby Tune in to the Dr. Jane Ruby show on Red Voice Media: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/category/dr-jane-ruby-show/ If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out to more people, you can donate via this link: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=48KZT6SYT2R44 Website: https://www.zeeemedia.com Regular Live News Broadcasts on my Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realmariazeee/?hl=en Uncensored on Telegram: https://t.me/zeeemedia "
-
The cover up continues - Share this with all vaccinated, who have been lied to by their doctors https://is.gd/roU1Mw ~ Whistleblower: Hospitals killing for organs, "This is absolutely evil and a crime against humanity!" https://is.gd/NXRVVi
Lee Garrett court case, no case no answer, COVID cover up Nightingale Hospital / Vax centre, lies https://is.gd/R84Fim ~ They are chipping and tracking people with 5G so they can be attacked once they get the kill shot https://is.gd/h4OOsK ~ The 5G Vaccine Centre at Sunderland Nightingale Hospital - Court proceedings explained ~ Lee Garrett https://is.gd/Cl16sR
Covid Vaccine Scientific Proof Lethal https://www.saveusnow.org.uk/covid-vaccine-scientific-proof-lethal/ Source: Get this shared all over - Action time is now Here is the science link, the crime ref# is 6029679/21 https://is.gd/T6IPXn
Expert Report - Fifth Generation (5G) Directed Energy Radiation Emissions in the context of Nanometal-contaminated Vaccines that include Covid-19 with Graphite Ferrous Oxide Antennas - By Mark Steele https://is.gd/ICsxsU ~ This needs to go out to all who have been jabbed They need to start making those criminal complainst https://is.gd/EBY93K ~ Barrie Trower & Mark Steele on 5G (+8dB) https://is.gd/RPSH6z ~ Electromagnetic pulse causes man's death https://is.gd/MyknDx ~ 5G is a target acquiring weapon system - This is not for control but an extermination technology https://is.gd/mXXqXG ~ Microtechnology in Pfizer's vaccine https://is.gd/aemj3z ~ Complex Microtechnology in Pfizer vaccine vial https://is.gd/UkHa0Z ~ Facial recognition and direct energy weapons: Gearing up to take out the vaxxinated https://is.gd/wUAS44 saveusnow.org.uk ~ Gangstalker Wars: Security Industry Specialist Tells All https://is.gd/TReGEC ~ Gangstalker Wars: Details of Social Engineering Program Exposed https://is.gd/6EnI9r
Streetlight weaponization 5G LED toxic ecocide - Lots of people asking for this banned video https://is.gd/4aOte9 ~ Gateshead mass murder - 5G kill grid installed - sore eyes bleeding eyes nose etc. https://is.gd/u8lbvg saveusnow.org.uk
If you don't know what causes what they call a virus you will never know unless you read the science https://is.gd/auRSDr
Dr. David Martin | Exposing the coup d'etat & the plot to steal America https://is.gd/nXACYc ~ Live: Dr. David Martin explosive COVID analysis: Best of 2021 most viral moments and interviews! https://is.gd/FVl7Ad ~ DAVID E. MARTIN – Exposing Moderna; the Star of Plandemic: Indoctornation Reveals the Truth https://freedomplatform.tv/david-e-martin-exposing-moderna-the-star-of-plandemic-indoctrination-reveals-the-truth/ ~ Dr. David Martin speech at Wise Traditions Conference ~ November 5th 2021 https://is.gd/xRYJYo ~ Dr. David Martin: COVID treasonous acts ~ Published November 4th 2021 https://is.gd/cUQrBW ~ Google { david martin exposes names faces https://is.gd/FRBBSc }
COVID-19 test fraud, also carcinogenic https://is.gd/vVdwXh ~ The China-NHS lateral flow test, massive fraud, for those that lost work.. or murdered on COVID ward https://is.gd/7tpuF2
VAERS analysis reveals irrefutable data showing criminal collusion between vaccine companies https://is.gd/9vDrNf
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