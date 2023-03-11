Create New Account
15 Minute Cities Thread Part 5 [VIDS & LINKS]
TruthParadigm
Published Yesterday |

■ https://tinyurl.com/15MinuteCitiesFeed

■ https://digitalid.truthparadigm.tv/

■ https://digitalcurrency.truthparadigm.tv



This is what will happen with the ‘15 minute’ dystopian scheme…

🤬🤬🤬

https://t.me/c/1711901317/914



15 Minute City Data Request

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gwknbhpWPxs



“15-Min Cities” Being Promoted Now in Southern Florida to “Help Recovery From Hurricane Ian”

https://t.me/c/1711901317/969



15 minute cities in Canada https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/sc-vi/map-applications.php

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BhdQhwCExzY




Edmontonians are upset that the city didn’t consult them before deciding to turn Edmonton into a ‘ 15 Minute City ‘COMING TO A CITY NEAR YOU

https://t.me/c/1711901317/972



Welcome to the 15-minute city. If you have exceeded your limit of meat, dairy and eggs, the digital entrance gates won't open for you. Location: London, Canada. Soon to be in all the stores.

https://t.me/c/1711901317/974



15-Minute Cities – Socialism on Steroids - City planning or planned control? What could possibly go wrong?

https://www.libertynation.com/15-minute-cities-socialism-on-steroids/



The Real Threat Of 15-Minute Cities

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/real-threat-15-minute-cities



Inside Cleveland’s plans to become a 15-minute city

https://www.fastcompany.com/90823679/cleveland-15-minute-city




The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
