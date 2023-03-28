Shocking New Information About DoD And Covid19 Contracts

New disclosures reveal that Covid-19 was well in

the making long before it showed its ugly face to

the world. Worse still, is it possible that the virus

never 'escaped' from a lab that only wanted to

find ways to protect people from nasty diseases?

Is it possible that the lab was run by the military? Watch this video from 'Redacted'.

Video sourced from:

'Redacted' with Clayton & Natali Morris

Redacted News

Closing theme music:

'Sneaky Action' - by David Fesliyan

Fesliyan Studios

﻿﻿http://fesliyanstudios.com/about

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between Redacted

News or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.





