X22 REPORT Ep 3141b - Cyber Attack Simulation Completed By [WEF], Pause, Planned & Accounted For,Think Election

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep 3141b - August 16, 2023
Cyber Attack Simulation Completed By [WEF], Pause, Planned & Accounted For, Think Election
Trump and the patriots are leading the [DS] down the path where he can expose all the crimes the [DS] players have committed. Everything they are doing to him will be used against them to show the people the truth. That is why the [DS] is planning on using a cyber attack to most likely postpone the elections. Trump and the patriots planned for this and this and the plan will come full circle. The [DS] time is almost up.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
