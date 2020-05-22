Watercolor Tripod Easel Brush Holder Add-On

In a prior video I uploaded, I show you how I make a very useful, lightweight watercolor easels out of a camera tripod, not needing power tools for one of my ways. Inexpensive and easy.



In this video I show how I attached a brush holder, also made of coroplast and simply poking small or slightly larger holes in it, carefully with a pair of scissors on top of cardboard so you don't cut yourself, for various sizes of brushes. Once a hole is poked in the coroplast, I take brushes of various sizes to enlarge the holes with for some of them. In the front of it, I want small holes. I hope some of you find this useful.



Below are links to making the rest of the watercolor tripod easel...it's super easy. If you boy a tripod from Amazon for $18, or find a relative that has had one in their attic and would simply give it to you, just get the coroplast or wood to use for a tray table and the top part.



Also, with these easels, they can be pretty compact depending on the type of tripod you use and the size of your trays or backboard top mount....that means they can easily travel with you and you can have your "traveling art studio" set up in a corner wherever you are staying or visiting, so you don't always have to get out your art supplies, set your art supplies up and put them away all the time. It's kind of your mini art studio that easily moves around. Maybe you want to paint on a balcony or somewhere else, or just have it set up in a corner to easily access, even if your home or apartment has limited space. This is good for that.