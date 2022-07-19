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Dr Jennifer Daniels - Straight Forward Simple Advice on Healing on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (02.24.20)
CuresWanted
CuresWanted
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196 views • July 19, 2022

Show highlights:-We ask Dr. Daniels about how she deals with 5G and technology

-Sleep is critical for healing; people get focused on all the external things they can’t control like pollution, 5G, pesticides, etc when the thing that heals the body best is sleep and that is something that can be controlled

-Dr Daniels tells us about how losing electricity for 4 days was a wonderful blessing for all involved

-Stressing the importance of eating real, pure food

-Dissecting diabetes

-Resetting the body with a short term vegan/vegetarian diet

-Dr. Daniels shares her recipe for beautiful skin using rice bran

-Bone broth is not enough to heal your joints; going straight to the bone is most important; she explains why our youth are getting broken bones and sore joints

-Will adding 20 drops of Pine Turpentine oil to a full bottle of natural shampoo and then using it regularly can stop excessive hair fall and restore hair growth on balding areas?

-What does Dr. Daniels think of polyps? Are they really that serious?

-Question from a listener: My husband is suffering from a leg ulcer. He also has edema he is on your candida cleaner diet. Also takes vitality capsules. He has 3 bowel movements too.I would like to know what I can put topically for the ulcer.sometimes the ulcer is smelly.what can I do to heal it?

-Dr. Daniels tells us how she feels about vitamin D supplements

-Safely getting off Naturethroid

-All about hemorrhoids and so much more!!


FREE CANDIDA CLEANER Reports: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels/1387

TOTAL HEALTH ACCELERATOR COURSE - https://totalhealthaccelerator.thinkific.com/?ref=9f9e76

Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels  

Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers  

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/  

If you wish to support CuresWanted: https://buymeacoffee.com/cureswanted

Travel Deals: https://wg.vacations/88974311578

More Travel Deals: https://taketestdrive.club/index.php?page=register&c=SR991947


https://oneradionetwork.com/all-shows/dr-jennifer-daniels-february-24-2020/  

Keywords
vitamin ddiabetes5gvegan dietreal foodone radio networkdr jennifer danielsbone brothhemorrhoidsbroken bonespatrick timponerice branpolypsleg ulcerpure foodvegetarian diethealing jointssore jointsturpentine oilvitamin d supplementsnaturethyroidthyroid meds
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