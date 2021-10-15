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Parte 2 Project Veritas | Taylor Lee, economista de la FDA "Lancemosle dardos a los no vacunados"
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153 views • October 15, 2021
Graban con cámara oculta a una trabajador de la agencia reguladora de medicamentos de EEUU, la FDA. Llega a decir barbaridades como: "Habría que inyectar a negros y gente no vacunada con dardos-vacuna sin su consentimiento".
Todos los videos en español en: https://elinvestigador.org/project-veritas-exponiendo-vacunas-covid-espanol/
Fuente:
https://www.projectveritas.com/news/fda-official-blow-dart-african-americans-with-covid-vaccine-is-where-were/
Todos los videos en español en: https://elinvestigador.org/project-veritas-exponiendo-vacunas-covid-espanol/
Fuente:
https://www.projectveritas.com/news/fda-official-blow-dart-african-americans-with-covid-vaccine-is-where-were/
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