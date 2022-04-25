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Bases 58 Part 13 Sandy Glaze Canadian institional Corruption - Vaccine Contents
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336 views • April 25, 2022
Sandy Glaze continues her exposure, and the deep structured child and human trafficking and SRA, in Canada's institutions. How the Highway 401 system is a structured black magic system, for trafficking to and from the US, via Detroit.
How the justice system is structure against humans. "The Crown can lead the witness, but not the defendant"
A detailed ante-life contents of the Vax was also discussed, which is also in Part 12, where the documents Sandy has show, detail how anyone who dares question what is going on, risks imprisonment.
A BASES NEWS interview, for April 24th 2022.
During the editing of this edition, Miles Johnston received threats against his life, recorded on his home phone.
How the justice system is structure against humans. "The Crown can lead the witness, but not the defendant"
A detailed ante-life contents of the Vax was also discussed, which is also in Part 12, where the documents Sandy has show, detail how anyone who dares question what is going on, risks imprisonment.
A BASES NEWS interview, for April 24th 2022.
During the editing of this edition, Miles Johnston received threats against his life, recorded on his home phone.
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