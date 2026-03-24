🚀Meet Russia's RS-28 Sarmat, NATO calls me Satan 2

🚀 "If they keep attacking my allies, I may have to wake up and do something about it."

Meet Russia's RS-28 Sarmat, NATO designation: Satan 2.

35 meters. 208 tons. Range of 18,000 km. It reaches France in 10 minutes, the U.S. in 20, traveling at Mach 20 — roughly 25,000 km/h.

Missile defense systems are designed to intercept from the north. The Sarmat flies south, over the South Pole, and approaches from below.

It carries up to 15 thermonuclear warheads, each 750 times the power of Hiroshima.

Unit cost: ~$100 million. Total program cost: estimated $85 billion.