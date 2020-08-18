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Carter Page: Ex-FBI lawyer's guilty plea is 'tip of the iceberg' in FBI wrongdoing
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8 views • August 18, 2020
Former foreign policy adviser to President Trump Carter Page reviews what happened to him and talks about other FBI wrongdoing during his tenure with the administration. He says ex-FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith's hearing is a 'turning point for justice in our country.'
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