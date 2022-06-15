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Wake Up RE Government is ripping off the public with fuel
duty
https://rumble.com/v18kdoh-wake-up-re-government-is-ripping-off-the-public-with-fuel-duty..html
Straight forward sign posting throughout.
@Mikefshaw61 TIKTOK
video_2022-06-12_12-33-32
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SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC
Track:- Maddie
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
mRNA, Jabs In Perpetuity, WAKE UP