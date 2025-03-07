Leaked Files on the World’s Largest Transgenderism-Advisor

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Leaked “WPATH” files provide insights into the cruel reality of the transgender hype. Gender surgeons are mutilating young people without thoroughly informing and educating them on the consequences. Meanwhile the rest of society is expected to question the very most basic concept of identity, one’s own gender. How did we get to this point?