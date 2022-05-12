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What is Divine Health
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24 views • May 12, 2022
Discovering the Jewish Jesus with Rabbi Schneider.
“But if the Spirit of Him who raised Jesus from the dead dwells in you, He who raised Christ Jesus from the dead will also give life to your mortal bodies through His Spirit who dwells in you.” - Romans 8:11
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***** FIND JESUS ***** https://djj.show/YTFindJesus
***** BECOME A MONTHLY PARTNER ***** https://djj.show/n7p
***** DONATE **** https://djj.show/1xh
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What Is Divine Health?
#divinehealth
#romans8:11
healing
divine health and life
jesus christ risen from the dead
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9BtQGTKEn5E
“But if the Spirit of Him who raised Jesus from the dead dwells in you, He who raised Christ Jesus from the dead will also give life to your mortal bodies through His Spirit who dwells in you.” - Romans 8:11
**********************************************
***** FIND JESUS ***** https://djj.show/YTFindJesus
***** BECOME A MONTHLY PARTNER ***** https://djj.show/n7p
***** DONATE **** https://djj.show/1xh
**********************************************
Signup to receive Seeds of Revelation and other emails from Rabbi in your Inbox: https://djj.show/StayConnected
*****************************************************************
What Is Divine Health?
#divinehealth
#romans8:11
healing
divine health and life
jesus christ risen from the dead
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9BtQGTKEn5E
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