Brighteon Broadcast News, Feb 6, 2025 – MEDIA BLOODBATH as Politico, Reuters, AP and NYT all revealed to be funded by government SLUSH MONEY

- USAID's Funding of Mainstream Media and Government Propaganda (0:00)

- Independent Media's Struggles and Government Hypocrisy (0:28)

- Calls for Government Action and Media Accountability (0:51)

- The Role of Mainstream Media in Spreading Misinformation (1:13)

- The Need for Government Reform and the End of Big Government (1:33)

- The Impact of Government Propaganda on Public Trust (1:49)

- The Role of Independent Media in Providing Truthful Information (2:13)

- The Need for Government Accountability and Transparency (2:36)

- The Impact of Government Propaganda on Public Trust (2:59)

- The Role of Independent Media in Providing Truthful Information (3:23)

- Restore Freedom Plan Overview (3:40)

- Challenges of Ending Federal Income Tax (3:57)

- Personal Motivations and Broader Responsibility (4:21)

- Final Thoughts and Call to Action (4:47)

- Promotion of Health Ranger Store Products (5:06)

- Supporting Health Ranger Store and Final Remarks (5:26)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger

🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/