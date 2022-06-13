News: Another British Mercenary GONE in Ukraine trying to fight Russia

The British mercenary Jordan Gatley, who was liquidated by Russian troops on June 10, 2022 near Severodonetsk. Formally discharged from the British Army in March of this year, at the same time he went to Ukraine to serve as a rifle training instructor in the special forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Adding to a long list of mercenaries not surviving the massive attacks by the Russian military. Jordan Gatley came to Ukraine looking to fight the powerful Russian military, he had just finished a tour with the British military but decided on more fighting. He decided to fight and said he was going to help the Ukrainians defeat the Russians. He did not make it out, Russian and Chechen forces in Severodonetsk have taken complete control of the city.

Mirrored - Dean Morton

