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The British mercenary Jordan Gatley, who was liquidated by Russian troops on June 10, 2022 near Severodonetsk. Formally discharged from the British Army in March of this year, at the same time he went to Ukraine to serve as a rifle training instructor in the special forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Mirrored - Dean Morton