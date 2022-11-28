John Stockwell - CIA's War On Humans

"Enemies are necessary for the wheels of the US military machine to turn"

John R. Stockwell is a former CIA officer who became a critic of United States government policies after serving in the Agency for thirteen years serving seven tours of duty. After managing U.S. involvement in the Angolan Civil War as Chief of the Angola Task Force during its 1975 covert operations, he resigned and wrote In Search of Enemies, a book that remains the only detailed, insider’s account of a major CIA “covert action.”

🔗 Credit To Soliloquy Monologues: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m3ioJGMCr-Y&t=1s

🔗 War on Drugs/Terror, America, Third World: https://thirdworldtraveler.com/Stockwell/John_Stockwell.html

📖 Stockwell John CIA Whistle Blower: https://archive.org/details/stockwelljohncia/CIA%20SUES%20STOCKWELL/

📖 Read - In Search Of Enemies: A CIA Story - HERE: https://archive.org/details/insearchofenemie00stoc

Mirrored - Just a Dude

SUPPORT JUST A DUDE:

• PayPal: https://tinyurl.com/4a95f9t4