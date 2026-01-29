From Federal Control to State Sovereignty, an interview with Kyle Seraphin

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Stay informed on current events, visit www.naturalnews.com
As federal power expands, states push back. The 10th Amendment isn’t nostalgia—it’s a blueprint for balance. This discussion dives into decentralization, local governance, and the hope that any transition away from centralized control happens peacefully, for the sake of the next generation.
#StateSovereignty #10thAmendment #Decentralization #FederalOverreach #Liberty
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport