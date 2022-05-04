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Ukraine fights WWII historical facts to get rid of any links to Russia
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31 views • May 04, 2022
RT.
Ukraine has made desperate attempts to rewrite history, as it begins the mass dismantlement of monuments dedicated to Soviet soldiers who had given their lives to liberate Ukraine from Nazi occupiers during WWII.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1391ui-ukraine-fights-wwii-historical-facts-to-get-rid-of-any-links-to-russia.html
Ukraine has made desperate attempts to rewrite history, as it begins the mass dismantlement of monuments dedicated to Soviet soldiers who had given their lives to liberate Ukraine from Nazi occupiers during WWII.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1391ui-ukraine-fights-wwii-historical-facts-to-get-rid-of-any-links-to-russia.html
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