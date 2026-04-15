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Hormuz Crisis: Trump's Blockade Risks War & Economy
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-Trump’s shifting Strait stance depicted as incoherent, signaling panic and undermining credibility domestically and internationally.

-Loyal supporters reframe contradictions as brilliance, while author argues administration conceals failures and strategic miscalculations.

-Diplomatic efforts described as insincere, structured to force Iranian surrender rather than achieve meaningful compromise.

-Proposed blockade labeled illegal, escalatory, and economically dangerous, disrupting oil flows and harming global stability.

-Conclusion foresees strategic failure, with U.S. compelled to concede after unsustainable military and economic pressure.


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