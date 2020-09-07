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Former AG Loretta Lynch Calls For Political Violence? | True News
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22 views • September 07, 2020
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3610/former-ag-loretta-lynch-calls-for-political-violence-true-news
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3610-former-ag-loretta-lynch-calls-for-political-violence-true-news
In light of rising political tensions, former Attorney General Loretta Lynch claimed that “our rights” are “being assailed, being trampled on and even being rolled back.” Lynch didn't elaborate what rights were apparently being rolled back, but did make a desperate plea seemingly calling for leftists to band together, march in the streets and engage in political violence to achieve their political goals.
Former Attorney General Loretta Lynch: “I know that this is a time of great fear and uncertainty for so many people. I know it’s a time of concern for people, who see our rights being assailed, being trampled on and even being rolled back. I know that this is difficult, but I remind you that this has never been easy. We have always had to work to move this country forward to achieve the great ideals of our Founding Fathers. ... It has been people, individuals who have banded together, ordinary people who simply saw what needed to be done and came together and supported those ideals who have made the difference. They’ve marched, they’ve bled and yes, some of them died. This is hard. Every good thing is. We have done this before. We can do this again.”
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/lynch-violence
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In light of rising political tensions, former Attorney General Loretta Lynch claimed that “our rights” are “being assailed, being trampled on and even being rolled back.” Lynch didn't elaborate what rights were apparently being rolled back, but did make a desperate plea seemingly calling for leftists to band together, march in the streets and engage in political violence to achieve their political goals.
Former Attorney General Loretta Lynch: “I know that this is a time of great fear and uncertainty for so many people. I know it’s a time of concern for people, who see our rights being assailed, being trampled on and even being rolled back. I know that this is difficult, but I remind you that this has never been easy. We have always had to work to move this country forward to achieve the great ideals of our Founding Fathers. ... It has been people, individuals who have banded together, ordinary people who simply saw what needed to be done and came together and supported those ideals who have made the difference. They’ve marched, they’ve bled and yes, some of them died. This is hard. Every good thing is. We have done this before. We can do this again.”
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/lynch-violence
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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