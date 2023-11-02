DROPPING BILL GATES MOSQUITOES OVER LONG BEACH CAL. THIS WEEK (LINKS TO VIDEOS YOU NEED TO SEE)

God only knows what they are carrying... more information in the following videos:
World Health Organization Says MOSQUITOES Will Cause Next Pandemic! (+ Link to Gates & Biolabs??):
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sdKKsQ1tHmRI/
Mosquitoes than can paralyze humans reported in 7 states after Gates releases GMO mosquitoes:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aiJUrmHxXFMf/
Our government has declared war on it's own people...
More videos fighting back with truth:
Subscribe to my channel here: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jim-crenshaw/
People vanishing into thin air explained.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9iDcp5aimHnz/
People are vanishing into thin air all over the world. What's going on? This time at the airport😳
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xqSXTImDsPdu/
Herds of deer and elk have migrated from the forests to peoples yards in Colorado. What's going on?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ksnwJZjRokkK/
Police Officers face federal charges for operating a torture chamber called "The Brave Cave"🐷🚔
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1aXIObWhbp3l/
Zero Pain! Zero Side effects! Everybody get your💉...he died. Famous musician is no more🎸
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Os2Fms28C6Hi/
Big Mike...not your ordinary dyke, Big Mike! ROFL (King Tut song parody)🤣🤣🤣
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xGUVKxenR04i/
Video from an Adrenochrome🩸harvesting operation (Graphic)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gRcSWwp6vjWu/
Where does your blood🩸🩸 really go after a donation? To help the sick? Maybe. Most likely will not
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ypqu3n5VF5Oq/
Bread and Circuses. Fighting over a seat at fake satanic illuminati sporting event😳💥😆
https://www.bitchute.com/video/B9pznXO6lh6G/
Vax pushing influencer gets butt kicked by the shot "I got a nose bleed for some reason"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rGBaf2xthQ0z/
The silent war continues. All the Narcan in the world won't help her. She's dead
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MbIifDQiKHMq/
The sex slavery that goes on in Israel at the hands of the Zionist
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IL4b75gxlilk/
Shared from and subscribe to:
Jim Crenshaw
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/NYZMjDr6JOG3/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.