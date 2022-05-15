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Angel White: Donald Trump Babylon Working aka Moonchild [Jan 17, 2020]
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63 views • May 15, 2022
How many miles to Babylon?
Here is a letter from Aleister Crowley, written on the day of a lunar eclipse and the day Donald Trump was born.
(06/14/1946) Aleister Crowley to Grady McMurtry
...
It is not good talking about Frater 210 (Jack Parsons) coming over. He has got under the influence of a person whom I believe to be an ordinary Con Man (L Ron Hubbard founder of Scientology); at any rate he is acting quite insanely, and as far as I can see, both deceitfully and dishonourably.
I am still waiting to hear whether the adverb “dishonestly” should not be added to this list. In any case he would not come, because, — O curse these people who have no ideas of their own and can do nothing but pick up my ideas and try to put them into operation without in the least understanding them or knowing how to bring them to success! — apparently he, or Ron or somebody, is producing a Moon Child. I get fairly frantic when I contemplate the idiocy of these goats. (I apologise to goats.)
...
Yours ever, ..
666 {written}
Full letter.. http://blazingstar-oto.org/gradymcmurtry/letters/letters-1946/06141946-aleister-crowley-to-grady-mcmurtry/
Babalon Working - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Babalon_Working
--
Aleister Crowley's letter to Grady McMurtry (June 14 1946) - http://blazingstar-oto.org/gradymcmurtry/letters/letters-1946/06141946-aleister-crowley-to-grady-mcmurtry/
Babalon Working (wiki) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Babalon_Working
The Babalon Working - Parsons, Crowley, Hubbard and demons - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-9HMb11uk7s&;t=0s
Jack Parsons, Jet Propelled Anti-Christ - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QFxOV-2g0L8&;t=0s
Strange Angel (2018) https://www.imdb.com/title/tt7210448/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1
Lore Season 2 Episode 6 / Jack Parsons: The Devil and the Divine - https://www.imdb.com/title/tt8738540/?ref_=ttep_ep6
SATANS PLAN: MOONCHILD
The Book of Thoth - https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/crowley/libro_thoth.htm
'For it is a shame even to speak of those things which are done of them in secret.
But all things that are reproved are made manifest by the light: for whatsoever doth make manifest is light.
Wherefore he saith, Awake thou that sleepest, and arise from the dead, and Christ shall give thee light.'
- Ephesians 5:12-14
--------------------------------------
Here is a letter from Aleister Crowley, written on the day of a lunar eclipse and the day Donald Trump was born.
(06/14/1946) Aleister Crowley to Grady McMurtry
...
It is not good talking about Frater 210 (Jack Parsons) coming over. He has got under the influence of a person whom I believe to be an ordinary Con Man (L Ron Hubbard founder of Scientology); at any rate he is acting quite insanely, and as far as I can see, both deceitfully and dishonourably.
I am still waiting to hear whether the adverb “dishonestly” should not be added to this list. In any case he would not come, because, — O curse these people who have no ideas of their own and can do nothing but pick up my ideas and try to put them into operation without in the least understanding them or knowing how to bring them to success! — apparently he, or Ron or somebody, is producing a Moon Child. I get fairly frantic when I contemplate the idiocy of these goats. (I apologise to goats.)
...
Yours ever, ..
666 {written}
Full letter.. http://blazingstar-oto.org/gradymcmurtry/letters/letters-1946/06141946-aleister-crowley-to-grady-mcmurtry/
Babalon Working - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Babalon_Working
--
Aleister Crowley's letter to Grady McMurtry (June 14 1946) - http://blazingstar-oto.org/gradymcmurtry/letters/letters-1946/06141946-aleister-crowley-to-grady-mcmurtry/
Babalon Working (wiki) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Babalon_Working
The Babalon Working - Parsons, Crowley, Hubbard and demons - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-9HMb11uk7s&;t=0s
Jack Parsons, Jet Propelled Anti-Christ - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QFxOV-2g0L8&;t=0s
Strange Angel (2018) https://www.imdb.com/title/tt7210448/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1
Lore Season 2 Episode 6 / Jack Parsons: The Devil and the Divine - https://www.imdb.com/title/tt8738540/?ref_=ttep_ep6
SATANS PLAN: MOONCHILD
The Book of Thoth - https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/crowley/libro_thoth.htm
'For it is a shame even to speak of those things which are done of them in secret.
But all things that are reproved are made manifest by the light: for whatsoever doth make manifest is light.
Wherefore he saith, Awake thou that sleepest, and arise from the dead, and Christ shall give thee light.'
- Ephesians 5:12-14
--------------------------------------
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