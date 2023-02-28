Miles Guo: The Peking University Founder Group is a tool for the CCP to turn all institutions of higher learning into an intelligence collecting and brainwashing platform against foreign countries

https://gettr.com/post/p29xwuracc9

2/26/2023 Miles Guo: The Peking University Founder Group is a tool for the CCP to utilize to turn all institutions of higher learning into an intelligence collecting and brainwashing platform against foreign countries. In the basement of the Peking University First Hospital, there is “The Best Organ Transplant Center for Mankind”, covering more than 100,000 square meters.

2/26/2023 文贵直播: 北大方正集团就是中共用来将各高等院校变成对外收集情报和洗脑平台的工具。北大医院地下室有占地十几万平方米的“全人类最好的器官移植中心”。

