Dec 21, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for December 19, 2023.





Dear children, I am your Mother and I have come from Heaven to help you.





Be meek and humble of heart, for only thus can ye love and serve the Lord faithfully.





I ask you to be courageous and everywhere seek to bear witness to the truth of My Jesus.





Humanity has become spiritually blind because men have turned away from the Creator.





Turn around!





My Lord expects much from you.





You have freedom, but what I say must be taken seriously.





You are important for the realisation of My Plans.





Listen to Me.





You are living in the time of the pains and only through the power of prayer will you achieve victory.





Do not forget: In the hands, the Holy Rosary and Sacred Scripture; In the heart, the love of truth.





Be attentive so as not to be deceived. In God there is no half-truth.





The truth will be eclipsed and many souls will move away from God.





The blurred mirror will not show the Will of God.





Whatever happens, remain faithful to the Gospel and to the teachings of the true Magisterium of the Church of My Jesus.





Onward without fear!





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady Queen of Peace gave a similar message to Pedro Regis on March 26th, 2022:





Dear children, do not forget: in everything, God first.





If man’s desire comes from an evil heart, he will not have God’s Blessing.





Tell everyone that when God speaks, He wants to be heeded.





Do not delay in answering the Lord’s Call. Pray.





Only by the strength of prayer can you bear the weight of the trials to come. Turn to Jesus.





Your victory is in Him.





Turn away from the world, and live turned towards Paradise, for which alone you were created.





Repent of your sins and seek the Mercy of my Jesus through the sacrament of confession.





The spiritual cure for humanity is in confession and in the Eucharist.





You are heading toward a future in which the treasures of the Church will be abandoned and great spiritual blindness will spread everywhere.





This is a time of grace for your lives.





Do not fold your arms.





This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for allowing Me to gather you here once again.





I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





