Live Chat with Paul; -128- Live UFO vid analyzing +debunking and catchup show

(0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted! (rough time locations) [00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show [00:01:00] (1b) Coming Up! More alleged UFO vids put to the test and claims and other topics [00:04:50] (2) Main Topic Begins - Paul shows some new images from his relocated camera from the east side of the house to the west side of house of orange cloud sunset and will be do Sky Watching Series again soon using them. [00:14:30] (3) PotPlayer for Streaming from the Ip Camera is faster then VLC! NB! opps I said potpeeper I meant Potplayer LOL my mail program is pop peeper - its great too. Paul [00:15:30] (4) Paul allows Gabber to join on Jitsi Meet side voice for this show instead of the new rule for end of show chat.(but drama happens again SIGH!) [00:17:00] (5) Paul shows his latest Paranormal capture where the hallway lights come on or bathroom but only one camera shows it.. and no one is up in the house. Paul suggests might of been a draft moving toilet door that turned on light but not sure.. have a listen of the full break down of it. [00:34:00] (6) Gabber interrupts to talk about UFOman (not tim?) plugging a vid on the side chat and Min Min lights and debating what they are again. Paul says not interested already covered it in past live and to focus on topics for tonight! [00:36:26] (7) F-22's over Hawaii and new Unknown Balloon (not spy balloon from China) and thirdphase new story of cigar video and F-22 having issues dont seem to be related! [00:44:10] (7b) GUFON and TPOM plugging F-22 story with a fast moving rod looking craft but Paul thinks its like a cruise missile edited in the video as has suspicious parts.. but couldnt find the source video as again the frauds dont give URLs to it Is this a 2nd event with F-22s as well? Seems lack of info on MSM at moment on it. [01:00:10] (8) Look over the rest of alleged UFOs TPOM is showing and try to solve them if faked cgi or balloons as we dont expect legit stuff from that big channel. [01:14:00] (8b) USO claim - Paul thinks a sea eel and looks for comparisons close to the sub that has spots that over exposes it. [01:23:00] (8c) Weird weather event - Paul finds more examples of CROWN FLASH [01:35:00] (8d) Paul thinks these next 2 could be character hot air balloons in Brazil or Mexico not sure on location or believe loc said by TPOM.. How later decides one is a 3d Kite and searches for matches. [02:12:00] (8e) Paul looks at the moon UFO.. thinks could be a plane contrail (short one) but later spots camera movement that proves its some lint closer to the camera.. watch to see what he means! [02:16:00] (8f) Paul suggests this UFO is a fake using a PinWheel kids fan toy, again movement suggest its close to the car window and maybe edited out a handle or fishing line. [02:26:00] (9) 18wheels moans at Paul remove his mods status and Gabber causes more unneeded drama and upsets Paul more. Paul explains the live and discord rules that now resulted in Paul over hauling perms removing them for everyone now and change on voice chat policy from now on.. Cause it ruined the flow of the live show yet AGAIN! [02:44:00] (10) Paul finally moves passed the unneed drama to FOCUS on this new video from another guy claiming its a UFO DISC.. Paul think its a combination of things and watch to find out the solution! [02:56:00] (11) McGowan exposes Lue Zondo in a UFO case that appears it was NOT filed with the task force. [03:21:00] (12) Proven Fake Alien video gone viral [03:29:00] (13) James Fox reveals a UFO video case from Nevada Area51 from Chuck Clark, UFO researcher. [03:52:00] (14) FBI raided Chucks place after did a interview about finding sensors outside guard gates on public land. [03:57:00] (15) FBI also raided another guy near Area51 who filmed it. Joerg Arnu [04:03:00] (16) Joerg states nothing at Area51 other then blackOps jet research 0 Aliens UFOs! [04:10:00] (17) Paul finds UFOwatchdogs website and looks at the hall of shame! [04:35:00] (18) New Memory metal for wheels! [04:52:00] What is ISO for digital Cameras Paul warps up for the night.... cheers Paul.