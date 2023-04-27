NBC Reports Tinnitus As Vaxx Side Effect: Media Covers Up Those Who DIE SUDDENLY From CLOT SHOT

Stew Peters Show





April 26, 2023





The media reports on vaccine side effects but ignores those who are dying suddenly so the empire of lies can continue.

Dr. William Makis is back to discuss the media lies concerning the Covid-19 shots.

Even though NBC reported that tinnitus is a vaccine side effect they are really actually lying.

Developing tinnitus after getting the jab means the spike protein is penetrating the blood-brain barrier.

It’s not just tinnitus that is being reported as a vaccine side effect.

Tens of thousands of people have reported vertigo, blindness, deafness, and ear pain.

The media always claims these side effects are rare but that is a lie.

Dr. Makis sees the similarities between what is happening to the west and America compared to the life he experienced in communist Czechoslovakia.

Czechoslovakia communists made it illegal to attend Church and Dr. Makis had to be baptized in secret.

As the weaponization of public health continues more and more Christian pastors have been arrested and prosecuted.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!





Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!





Gun Holsters BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!





Get High Quality Prepper Food, NOW with $100 Buckets! Use Promocode STEW for Big Discounts at https://HeavensHarvest.com





Taxation is THEFT! Never again voluntarily pay the Washington D.C. Swamp, legally and safely, GUARANTEED when you attend Freedom Law School! Visit: https://FreedomLawSchool.org





Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew





Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/





Support anti-vax activism, free clinic care, and MANLY products like IGF1 visit:https://Vaccine-Police.com





Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!





Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters





Check out: https://kuribl.com/ STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

BURN FAT, Lose Weight FAST: http://www.vshred.com/stew





Can Trump really end the war in Ukraine in 24hrs?!? This is the REAL enemy according to POTUS https://darkagedefense.com/stewpeters exposes the truth!!





Eat Carbs, Lose Weight? Go to https://TheHealthyfat.com/stew for MCT products

Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/





Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters





See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com





Check out Stew's store: https://stewmerch.com





https://www.givesendgo.com/defendlauren





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2km8qu-nbc-reports-tinnitus-as-vaxx-side-effect-media-covers-up-those-who-die-sudd.html



