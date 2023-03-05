Create New Account
IT'S HAPPENING - Farmers are blocking the streets in Brussels🚜🚜🚜 protesting climate tyranny
Published 13 hours ago
IT'S HAPPENING - The farmers have had enough of climate tyranny and are blocking the streets with their tractors in Brussels🚜🚜🚜

The protests are spreading to Belgium.

In the Netherlands the state wants to force farmers to sell their land to the state in order to meet new climate goals.  3000 farms will essentially be seized.  This is The Great Reset in action.

https://twitter.com/i/status/1632018168175624192 


