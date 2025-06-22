Netanyahu’s Dream War Just Became His Worst Nightmare





Netanyahu might have ben overjoyed that the US had hit Iran for him, but then Iran retaliated as they were bound to...

Right, so Benjamin Netanyahu always wanted to be remembered as the man who stood up to Iran. He just didn’t expect Iran to stand up, punch back—and start kicking down the walls of his legacy one missile at a time. What began as a theatrical airstrike on Iran’s aging nuclear sites has snowballed into a cyber-fuelled, drone-laced, region-rattling war, and the only thing more shredded than Israeli air defences, which Iran have undermined yet again with little more than a USB stick is the illusion – or delusion perhaps would be better - of control. Then came Donald Trump, parachuting in overnight with bunker-buster bravado on Iran’s nuclear sites, hoping to play saviour—but instead lighting the fuse on an even bigger inferno. This isn’t the war Netanyahu planned, what comes next is entirely on him and Trump, how far matters now spiral beyond Israel and Iran we can only right now dread to think, but it will be a reckoning they never saw coming and have very much now asked for.





